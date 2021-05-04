Careers

Lowe's looks to hire 700 people in the Triangle today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lowe's is looking to hire hundreds of people in the Triangle today.

The home improvement store based in North Carolina is holding a hiring day Tuesday.

The company is looking to hire 700 seasonal employees. The work is part-time and full-time and it covers many different positions at the various stores in central North Carolina.

Based on the March numbers, about 259,000 North Carolinians are unemployed right now and searching for their next job.



Anyone interested can apply in-person at any Lowe's store Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

