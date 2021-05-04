Lowe's looks to hire 700 people in the Triangle today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10528399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Based on the March numbers, about 259,000 North Carolinians are unemployed right now and searching for their next job.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lowe's is looking to hire hundreds of people in the Triangle today.The home improvement store based in North Carolina is holding a hiring day Tuesday.The company is looking to hire 700 seasonal employees. The work is part-time and full-time and it covers many different positions at the various stores in central North Carolina.Anyone interested can apply in-person at any Lowe's store Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.