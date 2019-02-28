CAREERS

Wake County to host job fair for teachers

Wake County Public School System is looking for more teachers.

Listen up, teachers! Wake County is looking to hire.

Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) is hosting a job fair for educators licensed in North Carolina to teach kindergarten through 12th grade.

The event will take place Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability which is located at 800 Clayton Rd. in Durham.



WCPSS is looking to hire K-12 special education teachers, middle and high school math teachers, middle and high school science teachers, and career and technical education (CTE) teachers.

Anyone interested in the job fair is asked to register online before arriving. Click here to register.
