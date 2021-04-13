Wegmans' secret recipe: it's a great place to work

Fortune has named Wegmans a corporate role model for the way it treats employees, which may help explain how the grocery chain has quickly developed a loyal legion of shoppers at its three Triangle stores.
Wegmans ranks No. 4 on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.
A half-million workers answered a survey about their workplace and the culture created by their employer.
"This honor celebrates each and every one of our employees and their dedication to always help others," said President and CEO Colleen Wegman in a statement. "It has been truly inspiring to witness our people rise above every challenge during the past year to become a closer and stronger family company together."
The consulting firm Great Place to Work conducted the survey for Fortune.
"These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers, and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work in a statement. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year."
Wegmans has appeared on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the past 24 years.
Wegmans is hiring for its Wake Forest store that is scheduled to open May 19.
The company, based in Rochester, New York, has stores in Raleigh, Cary, and Chapel Hill.
