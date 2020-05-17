Body found in shallow waters of Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coastal authorities said the body of a man was found in the shallow waters of Carolina Beach Saturday morning.

Town officials said the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched to the beach, just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man that was not breathing in shallow waters along Scallop Lane.

On arrival, emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the man but determined the person was dead.

The NC Medical Examiner's Office has since been notified and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not identified the man at this time and are working to notify the next of kin.
