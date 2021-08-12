Carolina Hurricanes host yard sale at PNC Arena with merchandise up to half off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Hurricanes fans looking for a deal on Canes merchandise can score big on Saturday in Raleigh. The annual Carolina Hurricanes Yard Sale takes place this weekend inside PNC Arena.
Prices on many items will be slashed up to half off. Select T-shirts and hats will be sold for as low as $5 or $10. Team game equipment is also up for grabs. Shoppers will also find autographed collectibles and some of the items sold will benefit the charitable arm of the team, The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.
"We are nothing without our amazing supporters and fans," said Jon Chase, Vice President of Community Outreach for the Hurricanes. "So, it's important that we can be fan-first and fan-forward and make things available like items that are specific to players or team gear that they've been looking at, at cost-effective prices. It's a fun day for our supporters."
Season ticket holders have first access from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The sale opens to the general public at 11 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.
The Hurricanes' Central Division Championship banner will also be up for the first time for fans to see and with any item purchased, shoppers will be eligible to get preseason tickets to a Canes game.
