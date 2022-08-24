Amtrak offering fans train rides to Panthers games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Skip the traffic and parking and get on board the train with other fans for this year's Carolina Panthers games.

NC by Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte.

On game day, passengers will arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont Train 73 at 9:40 a.m., giving them plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Passengers will also be able to take their time and enjoy post-game fun before making their way back to the Amtrak Station for a 7 p.m. departure on Train 78.

The train is available for the following home games:

Sept. 11, Cleveland Browns

Sept. 25, New Orleans Saints

Oct. 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 27, Denver Broncos

Dec. 18, Pittsburgh Steelers