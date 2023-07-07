Carowinds reveals plan to repair giga coaster Fury 325 shuttered by cracked support pillar

Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster Friday after discovering a crack in a support pillar, park officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds is sharing its plans to repair the Fury 325 roller coaster after a massive crack was found in one of the support beams.

The park said it is working with the ride maker to remove and replace the column.

The new column will be delivered next week.

Once it's replaced, the park will test the ride extensively to make sure it's safe and add even more inspection procedures.

An official reopening date for the ride has not yet been set.

