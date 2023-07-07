WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Carowinds reveals plan to repair giga coaster Fury 325 shuttered by cracked support pillar

WTVD logo
Friday, July 7, 2023 2:08AM
Roller coaster at Carowinds closes after crack found in support pillar
EMBED <>More Videos

Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster Friday after discovering a crack in a support pillar, park officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds is sharing its plans to repair the Fury 325 roller coaster after a massive crack was found in one of the support beams.

The park said it is working with the ride maker to remove and replace the column.

The new column will be delivered next week.

Once it's replaced, the park will test the ride extensively to make sure it's safe and add even more inspection procedures.

An official reopening date for the ride has not yet been set.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW