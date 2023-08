A car crashed into the front of a popular restaurant in Carrboro Saturday night.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into the front of a popular restaurant in Carrboro Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Greensboro Street at the Breakaway Cafe restaurant. Police said the crash appears to be an accident.

Officers believe the driver hit the gas on the car instead of hitting the break.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO SEE: Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year