Person taken to hospital after Cary house fire

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Cary.

The fire broke out on Grey Fox Court off of Southwest Cary Parkway.

When fire crews arrived on scene they saw heavy flames coming out of two upstairs windows.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely except for one person who had to be brought out to safety by firefighters.

That person's condition is not known at this time.

A cause of the fire is being investigated.