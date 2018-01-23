Cary parents speak out on GMA after losing 6-year-old daughter to flu

Since the flu epidemic was reported two weeks ago, 32 states are reporting high flu activity. (WTVD)

CARY (WTVD) --
Since the flu epidemic was announced two weeks ago, 32 states are reporting high levels of flu activity including North Carolina.

And on Friday, 6-year-old Cary resident Emily Muth marked the 30th pediatric death.

ABC11 first shared Emily's story Monday and within hours she sparked national attention and touched many on Good Morning America.

Emily's parents said they're sharing her tragic story in the hopes that it will encourage people to vaccinate themselves and their children.

Adding fuel to the fire, experts are now saying that the virus is spreading faster by breathing.

When some with the virus coughs, sneezes, or breathes, they can transmit droplets into the air that carry the flu.

While the Muths are still recovering from their tragic loss, they have since vaccinated their two other children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.
