Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a series of burglaries in the Park Town Commons and Alston Town Center shopping areas on Highway 55. (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a series of burglaries in the Park Town Commons and Alston Town Center shopping areas on Highway 55.

A total of five businesses were broken into and stripped of cash.

In one case, a cash register was taken.

The suspect entered through the rear doors, causing minor damage to each location in the process.

The following businesses were broken into: Menchie's, 7169 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Penn Station Subs, 5036 Arco St.; Signature Nail Spa, 7173 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Supercuts, 7175 O'Kelly Chapel Road; and Sport Clips, 1231 Parkside Main St.

Each of these businesses was closed at the time of the break-ins and there are no reported injuries related to these cases.

"Profit margin for all small businesses is going to be very small, so any time they take a hit like this it can be very dramatic to their business," said Captain Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Police need help identifying the suspect and are asking people for help. Tips can be reported anonymously to Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

For crime prevention tips, see the Police Department section of www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4324. For real-time crime updates, follow the Town of Cary's Safety feed on Twitter @TOC_Safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybreak-incrimeburglaryCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News