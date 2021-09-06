officer involved shooting

Man shot by police after ramming into patrol car during dispute with father in Catawba County

EMBED <>More Videos

Man critical after ramming into patrol car, being shot by NC officers

CONOVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot by officers during a domestic dispute in Catawba County, police said.

Authorities responded to 4th Avenue NW around 5:15 p.m.

Conover officers told WSOC the incident started as a domestic dispute between an 80-year-old father and his 50-year-old son over a piece of property.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the son got in his vehicle and rammed a patrol car, knocking it 50 feet backward. Conover police said the son allegedly sped toward his father when two officers fired multiple shots to stop him.

The man was flown to Atrium Health in critical condition.

The father and officers were not hurt, Conover police told WSOC.

The State Bureau of Investigation will take over the ongoing investigation.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncofficer involved shootingman shotdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Girl killed at football game was likely hit by police gunfire
Black Lives Matter billboard set to go up in Elizabeth City
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
Tarboro officer shoots, injures man during pursuit: Police
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man identified as Falls Lake drowning victim, officials say
9 years later, UNC student's murder remains unsolved
Man wanted in murder of Lumberton 64-year-old captured
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
Show More
Federal unemployment benefits expire in NC
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
More TOP STORIES News