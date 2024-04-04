Holly Springs police shoot person outside of Target who was taken to hospital

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was taken to the hospital after being shot by Holly Springs police officers.

Employees at a Target New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway reported someone acting suspicious outside of the store around 3:45 a.m. After engaging with the person, officers fired their guns.

It's now known at this time if the person fired at police or they had a gun.

No officers were injured.

A portion of the parking lot has been taped off for hours as police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.