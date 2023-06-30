Chapel Hill vehicle break-ins on rise; 4 arrested in latest case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police arrested and charged four people in connection to attempted vehicle break-ins this week.

Police said Thursday that vehicle break-ins have been on the rise.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers saw several people pulling on vehicle door handles in a parking deck at Flemington Road and Glen Lennox Drive.

Four people were charged in that case.

Daquan Lamarcus Hart, 19, of Durham, was charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor conspiracy, and warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. Jordan Keyshawn Bey, 20, of Durham, was charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking entering motor vehicle and misdemeanor conspiracy.

Jayvian Clarence Pegram, 19, of Durham, was charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking entering motor vehicle and misdemeanor conspiracy. Javari Deshawn Jacobs, 20, of Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Chapel Hill PD said it has received 275 reports of breaking and entering of vehicles, compared to 181 reports by this time last year.

Police said that in many of these cases, vehicles were left unlocked or valuables were left in plain sight.

To reduce your chances of being a victim, police offered the following tips:

Always lock your vehicle, even if you are just stepping away for a few minutes

Do not leave your purse, wallet, phone, or other valuables inside

Place items out of sight if you have to leave them in your vehicle

If you have a gun, do not leave it in your car

With the news that some Hyundai and Kia models are especially being stolen at a higher rate, Hyundai Motor America recently sent free steering wheel locks to the Chapel Hill Police Department. Some of these locks are still available for drivers of affected vehicles, police said.

If you're interested in picking up a free lock, stop by Police Headquarters at 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

