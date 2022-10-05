Man charged week after deadly shooting at Chapel Hill condominium complex

Chapel Hill Police are investigating after one person was killed and several others injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at the University Gardens Condominiums.

A week after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Chapel Hill, police confirm they have made at least one arrest.

Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Michael Jerome Henry, 29. According to a news release, Henry was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals along with the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Henry, who is from Durham, is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He's currently in the Orange County Detention Center with no bond.

The shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. at University Gardens Condominiums on Tuesday, September 27. The apartments are located on Pritchard Avenue Extension. Responding officers said they found 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee, of Chapel Hill, dead from a gunshot wound. Three other people were injured, but survived.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said this about the arrest, "Our officers and investigators have worked around the clock since this shooting occurred last week to bring some closure to Mr. Lee's family and to reassure our concerned community. We are so appreciative for the many community members who have shared information about this case and to our partners with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their efforts to bring Mr. Henry to justice without delay or incident."

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number, (919) 732-5063. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515.