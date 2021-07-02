Man stabbed to death in Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead inside a Durham home Thursday evening, authorities said.Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing along the 2300 block of Charles Street.On arrival, authorities found a man stabbed to death inside a home. The identity of the victim has not been released.Investigators said they believe the stabbing was not a random act or that there is a threat to the public.Durham police have not filed any charges.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.