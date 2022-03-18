disney+ streaming service

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

The fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy is now streaming on Disney+.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Code Red' | Exclusive clip from 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

It's a "code red" in the Baker household!

In this exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," the blended family of 12 has only 10 minutes to go through their chaotic morning routine. Check it out in the video player above.

The movie, a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, tells the story of the Bakers' raucous exploits as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

It stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Turning Red' may be Disney/Pixar's edgiest film yet
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
What to watch in March on TV, streaming
TOP STORIES
Father faces murder charges years after adopted kids die from abuse
Police: Man set fire to own home before shooting at Raleigh officers
Coach K begins final NCAA Tournament on Friday
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
2 cheerleaders save the day when ball gets stuck
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew
Food Truck Rodeo begins Sunday at Durham Central Park
Show More
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
When RAGE is good: Raleigh church leads effort to help small business
Sheriff's Association policing proposals fall short, activist says
Spring Lake employee used more than $400,000 in town funds: Audit
More TOP STORIES News