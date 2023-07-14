Chelsea vs Wrexham matchup brings global attention to North Carolina

Wrexham and Chelsea are set to face off on Wednesday, July 19 at Kenan Stadium. The teams are getting here this weekend, and Chapel Hill is preparing for an influx of visitors.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill is busy gearing up for a world-class soccer matchup drawing thousands of people from across the globe to the Triangle.

Wrexham and Chelsea are set to face off on Wednesday at Kenan Stadium. The teams are getting here this weekend, and Chapel Hill is preparing for an influx of visitors.

The visitor's bureau is already setting up hundreds of Chelsea and Wrexham cutouts at businesses along Franklin Street to promote the game.

They're expecting the event to bring in at least $1.2 million in revenue to the area.

"Lot of eyeballs."

Although Chapel Hill is taking center stage, Raleigh and Durham also play key roles in making the Triangle a sports mecca.

"We call it co-opetition, and we really work together we're competitors but we're also great cooperative partners," says Laurie Paolicelli with the Chapel Hill - Orange County Visitors Bureau.

It's those partnerships that have led to big events like the NHL All-star Game, and more recently the NHL Stadium Series at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Just last month, there was the 7v7 Soccer Tournament in Cary. Community leaders say the Triangle also has a reputation globally for college basketball, and that's that only expanded its footprint over the years.

"And it just sort of has a snowball effect. And the more events you do successfully, the more large events it leads to," says Scott Dupree with the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance.

As for what's next, we can see 2025 March Madness on the Horizon. Dupree also anticipates another outdoor NHL matchup at Carter-Finley and maybe even more world-class soccer events.

"There are going to be a lot of eyeballs on this game, both in person and around the world," he says.

