North Carolina to host 2029 World University Games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has been selected as the host of the 2029 World University Games.

Gov. Roy Cooper put in a bid for the 2027 games in September.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cooper tweeted in part that "our state has world-class facilities, a great enthusiasm for college sports and legendary Southern hospitality that will make these games a success."

The event will bring millions of dollars to North Carolina

The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) voted Tuesday to confirm the selection of North Carolina as the host of the 2029 FISU World University Games.

"We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer the FISU Games from our site visits, their candidature dossiers, and the presentation to our Executive Committee in conjunction with their original bid for the 2027 FISU World University Games," Leonz Eder, President of FISU, said. "The North Carolina USA Bid, in fact, scored the highest on our staff technical evaluation of the bids. Even though North Carolina did not win the 2027 FISU Games last fall, we have worked diligently with our membership and staff since that time on the best way to secure North Carolina USA as a future host of the FISU Games. Fortunately, with our leadership gathered in Lake Placid for the Winter Games, the timing has been very appropriate and opportune to approve North Carolina USA as the Host City of the 2029 FISU World University Games."