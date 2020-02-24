Society

Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News