Weather

VIDEO: Chicken rides bodyboard down flooded West Virginia road

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Chicken rides bodyboard down flooded West Virginia road

How'd the chicken cross the ... flooded road?!

It's no joke. After heavy rain and severe weather in West Virginia, Jonathan Koerber recorded video of a chicken hanging ten on a board slowly drifting down a flooded street.

Evidently Koerber's kids were the first to try boarding through the water, but it was not deep enough for them. So their neighbor chimed in that it might be deep enough for one of their chickens to surf.

Turns out the neighbor was correct.

Everybody got a good kick out of the experiment, even the chicken--apparently.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwest virginiafloodingcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
NC hospital suspends ICU due to 'significant' nursing shortage
Durham Rescue Mission helps families prepare for school year
Man with first Monkeypox case in Durham County shares story
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Show More
Downtown Raleigh sees increase in female owned businesses
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
NC man rescued from grain silo
Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol
Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking
More TOP STORIES News