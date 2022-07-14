How'd the chicken cross the ... flooded road?!
It's no joke. After heavy rain and severe weather in West Virginia, Jonathan Koerber recorded video of a chicken hanging ten on a board slowly drifting down a flooded street.
Evidently Koerber's kids were the first to try boarding through the water, but it was not deep enough for them. So their neighbor chimed in that it might be deep enough for one of their chickens to surf.
Turns out the neighbor was correct.
Everybody got a good kick out of the experiment, even the chicken--apparently.
VIDEO: Chicken rides bodyboard down flooded West Virginia road
