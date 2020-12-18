Endangered Johnston County child found safe in NY, U.S. Marshals say

A child missing from Johnston County since October 12 has been found safe in the Bronx, New York, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.The child had been considered a "highly endangered missing juvenile" and had been believed to be a victim of child sex trafficking, U.S. Marshals said.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance from U.S. Marshals in Raleigh on November 10, and the agencies "developed information" that the child was in New York.Marshals, working with Homeland Security and the New York City Police Department, found the juvenile at a residence in the Bronx on Monday and turned the child over to the New York City Administration for Children's Services."This is another great example of local and federal law enforcement partnering together for the benefit of our community," Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.During the search, authorities found other possible victims of sex trafficking and an investigation into alleged violations of child sex trafficking and pornography laws is underway."The U.S. Marshals are committed to rescuing children and working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold those individuals responsible for human trafficking accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Michael East, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.