Child shot in Cumberland County expected to survive, according to sheriff's office

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Fayetteville left one child hurt.

Deputies initially responded to a shooting call at 11:40 p.m. on Pleasant View Drive and found the home empty with multiple bullet holes.

A juvenile that was shot was then taken to the Fayetteville Police Department on Hay Street. He is now being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (910) 677-5495 or (910) 323-1500.

