Triangle hospitals welcome Christmas babies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals gave a special welcome to the first babies of Christmas 2021.
According to a WakeMed spokesperson, baby Casandra was born Christmas morning to the Munoz Antele family.
Baby and parents are happy and healthy as of Saturday evening.
At UNC REX, Baby Simon was born at 4:27 a.m. to parents Brian and Kristen Fox. Simon has two older sisters. A hospital spokesperson said everyone is healthy and enjoying the holiday.
According to an essay by economist Jay Zagorsky, Christmas Day is the least popular day for giving birth in the United States because few people choose to schedule cesarean births or induce labor on Christmas.
