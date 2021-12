Triangle hospitals welcome Christmas babies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals gave a special welcome to the first babies of Christmas 2021.According to a WakeMed spokesperson, baby Casandra was born Christmas morning to the Munoz Antele family.Baby and parents are happy and healthy as of Saturday evening.At UNC REX, Baby Simon was born at 4:27 a.m. to parents Brian and Kristen Fox. Simon has two older sisters. A hospital spokesperson said everyone is healthy and enjoying the holiday.According to an essay by economist Jay Zagorsky , Christmas Day is the least popular day for giving birth in the United States because few people choose to schedule cesarean births or induce labor on Christmas.