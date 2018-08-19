Coast Guard searching for missing elderly couple in Pamlico River

The Coast Guard and Beaufort County Emergency Management Agency have been searching by land, air and sea for a man and woman that went missing Friday afternoon.The 72-year-old female and 70-year-male were last seen departing Potters Marine.The Coast Guard got a call from a resident around 6:40 p.m. who reported seeing an unmanned vessel in the area of Pamlico River.If anyone sees anything in the vicinity of the Pamlico River, it is requested that they contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 910-362-4015.