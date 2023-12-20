WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Heritage Elementary, middle and high school return to code green after police activity

WTVD logo
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 1:55PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three schools are on back to code green after being on code yellow lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Heritage Elementary, middle and high school were put on lockdown due to an unidentified person near the campuses, according to WCPSS.

All students are safe.

In a code yellow lockdown, all exterior doors of the school are locked with staff assigned to those doors, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

Students can move between classrooms and the school operates on a normal schedule with the exception of no outside activities.

Police have not said what the police activity is related to at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW