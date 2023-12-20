Heritage Elementary, middle and high school return to code green after police activity

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three schools are on back to code green after being on code yellow lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Heritage Elementary, middle and high school were put on lockdown due to an unidentified person near the campuses, according to WCPSS.

All students are safe.

In a code yellow lockdown, all exterior doors of the school are locked with staff assigned to those doors, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

Students can move between classrooms and the school operates on a normal schedule with the exception of no outside activities.

Police have not said what the police activity is related to at this time.