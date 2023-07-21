San Diego Comic-Con filled with costumes, collectibles, comic books but no stars this year

Comic-Con is back in full force, but without the big star-filled events. The SAG-AFTRA strike is preventing actors from promoting their latest movies, TV shows and streaming projects.

SAN DIEGO -- Comic-Con is back in full force, but without the big star-filled events. The SAG-AFTRA strike is preventing actors from promoting their latest movies, TV shows and streaming projects.

The convention officially opened Thursday, once again taking over the San Diego Convention Center. The people who put on Comic-Con say 135,000 people will walk the floor.

There are costumes galore, including teacher Andrea Seal as IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" character that earned Jamie Lee Curtis an Oscar.

While not everyone there dresses up, those who do know how to play it up.

Las Vegas resident Christian Smith dressed up as a mushroom fairy.

And if you think all these people come primarily to see the stars... sorry Hollywood!

"I'm glad that it's more like a Comic-Con," said Joe Garcia. "We have a bunch of comics, action figures, toys, artists, it's great."

In addition, sometimes, something small can be a really big deal. On display was a Steven Spielberg action figure from Mattel, a Comic-Con exclusive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park."

If you'd rather spend your money on "Star Wars," there is a cool light saber from EFX Collectibles for about $1,600. Or if you love Grogu from "The Mandalorian," there's an adorable animatronic item. But get ready to gasp.

"Grogu is probably one of the most expensive items that you can buy," said Evan Berger of EFX Collectibles. "It is custom-made to order, so it depends on the features that you want, but the starting price is $250,000."

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.