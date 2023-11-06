NC Comicon wraps up 2-day event at Durham Convention Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend, fans across the state were able to embrace their "inner geek".

The North Carolina Comicon took over the convention center for two days of cosplay, competitions, and panels.

"You dress up as your favorite characters, and you just get love and support from everybody. It's very rare you get anything negative from anyone," Justice Vick said. "I'm already impressed with just the grandeur of the entire thing. I'm seeing a lot more variety in costumes, and it just all seems really well put together."

The convention drew in thousands of visitors as it celebrated 10 years in the triangle. Justice and Rain Vick came from Smithfield to join the weekend activities.

"Community. Making memories. Making friends along the way. Just the overall environment. Just with everything and also just dressing up of who your favorite character is," Rain Vick said.

It wasn't just comic crazies who assembled. The event also featured the latest in gaming and toy collecting and spotlighting local vendors and artists.

Local comic artist Danny Quick said these events are essential for his business.

"It's so important to be able to get a captive audience for, you know, your stories and books, especially when you're a local artist, local writers like we are. You know, it's great to be able to be in the place where the people love the things that you do," Quick said.

Event organizers estimate that this year's Comicon drew 5,000 attendees to the Bull City, and featured upwards of 80 vendors and artists.