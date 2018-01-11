2018 Dreamfest focuses on "Living the Dream"

The 3rd Annual Dreamfest Conference will take place Saturday, January 13 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.This year's theme is "Living the Dream." Dreamfest is a celebration of the life, legacies and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Panelist are to include1.) Mathew Knowles: Founder, President and CEO of Music World Entertainment; Father to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.2.) Phil Robinson: former Chief of Staff for DefJam Records; Executive producer of MTV's "Making The Band" and "Who Wants to Work for Diddy"3.) Kedar Massenberg: American Record Producer and Record Label Executive. Former President of Motown records.4.) Teddy Riley: American Record Producer, Singer / Songwriter and musician.5.) Beverly Bond: An American former Wilhelmina model, DJ, business woman, mentor, producer, writer and founder of Black Girls Rock6.) Alexandra Morton: 2014 Miss Black America7.) Doug E. Fresh: Hip Hop Legened