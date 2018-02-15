HERO

8-year-old boy saves classmate after she started to choke during Valentine's Day party

EMBED </>More Videos

Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School.

A classroom party emergency strengthened Makayla Annis' faith in her friends.

"My desk partner made me laugh too hard when I ate a gummy bear and then I kind of tried to swallow it and I started choking," said Annis.

Andrew Ramirez, 8, did not hesitate when he saw his 7-year-old buddy turning pink.

"I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck, and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver," said Andrew.

MAKAYLA: Then I spit it out in the trash can.

DALE: Wow, were you scared?

MAKAYLA: A little bit. Just a little.

When Andrew's father picked him up from school he was not sure what to think.

"My daughter she's five," said Community Regional Medical Center Dr. Rene Ramirez. "She's like Andrew's a hero, Andrew's hero. I was like hold on, you know little kids kind of exaggerate and tell tall tales."

"I told my dad and he didn't believe me so he texted your mom," said Andrew.

It was all true. Ramirez is an emergency room physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He was stunned to hear his son knew what to do.

"Heimlich maneuver that's a big word. Do you even know what the Heimlich maneuver is?" said Ramirez not realize Andrew has practiced the technique.

"If they're choking you get them right about here and you just push back like you're giving them a really big hug," said Andrew.

"Well, when I was choking I was holding my neck like this and I saw him and I was pointing to my neck and then he went like this," said Makayla.

Young Andrew responded like a modern-day Doogie Howser.

"If she turned blue she would have to go to the hospital too so I didn't want that to happen," said Andrew.

"I was very surprised. This young gentleman helped me," said Makayla.

Andrew appears destined for the medical field.

"I would like to be a doctor very, very much," said Andrew.

"I did let him know if he is to be an emergency doctor like he got his first save," said Ramirez.

In the meantime, these two will always have a story to share about the importance of listening to your parents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsherovalentine's day
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
10-year-old helps save baby born in bathroom in Virginia
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
New York police officer delivers 3rd baby of his 5-year career
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
More hero
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News