Meet the 911 heroes in the Triangle dedicated to protecting and serving their community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hit ABC television series 9-1-1 premiered its new season on ABC. The show starring Angela Bassett will air on Thursday nights on ABC11.
ABC11 decided to interview some real-life heroes in the Triangle.
These first responders shared their stories and what it means to make an impact in their communities every day.
Deputy Bubba Whitehurst said it's a pleasure to serve and enjoys the opportunity to be a first responder in Orange County.
Raleigh Fire Captain Narron describes how he rescued a kitten from a storm drain. Now he's friends with the family and the kitten.
Durham County Crisis Call diversion Specialist Kirby Jones shares how he engaged with a distressed caller and gave that person hope to live.
Officers Anderson and Pistola retold a harrowing story about how they saved a man involved in a crash.
ALSO SEE: Widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer surprised by gift of new Wendell home
MORE LIKE THIS: Driver honored for heroic actions during school bus fire