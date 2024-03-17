Meet the 911 heroes in the Triangle dedicated to protecting and serving their community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hit ABC television series 9-1-1 premiered its new season on ABC. The show starring Angela Bassett will air on Thursday nights on ABC11.

ABC11 decided to interview some real-life heroes in the Triangle.

These first responders shared their stories and what it means to make an impact in their communities every day.

911 Hero: Deputy Bubba Whitehurst in Orange County

Deputy Bubba Whitehurst said it's a pleasure to serve and enjoys the opportunity to be a first responder in Orange County.

911 Hero: Raleigh fire captain rescues kitten from storm drain

Raleigh Fire Captain Narron describes how he rescued a kitten from a storm drain. Now he's friends with the family and the kitten.

911 Hero: Call operator Kirby Jones of Durham

Durham County Crisis Call diversion Specialist Kirby Jones shares how he engaged with a distressed caller and gave that person hope to live.

911 Heroes: Clayton police officers rescue man

Officers Anderson and Pistola retold a harrowing story about how they saved a man involved in a crash.

