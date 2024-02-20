Durham school bus driver honored for safely evacuating students during fire: 'Nobody panicked'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham school bus driver was honored for her heroic actions last week when her bus caught fire with students onboard.

Rescue crews responded to the school bus fire on Friday near American Drive and White Pine Drive. Heavy smoke and visible flames were coming from the bus when firefighters arrived.

"Amazing," Washington said after receiving the praise full of hugs and smiles.

Durham Public Schools (DPS) said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, the bus was inspected before it left that day.

"I thought it was just like a routine stop," Washington said. When I popped the break, that's when it was, like, more smoke. And then that's when I'm like, OK, we got to go."

Washington said the bus was in flames when firefighters got to the area near American Drive and White Pine Drive. It took 11 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and the whole time, the kids stayed calm, according to Washington.

"Nobody panicked. They just went out and stood on the side and just waited for my next instructions."

Washington said she's been with DPS for 11 years and has driven some of the kids since they were in elementary school.

"I love the kids," Washington said. "If we're not here, most kids can't even get to school. Some kids are fortunate. Their parents have cars, but all the kids don't. So if we don't run, then they don't go and they need to learn. They have to learn."