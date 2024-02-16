Driver, 23 students escape Durham school bus engulfed in flames, smoke

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students and a driver escaped after a Durham school bus became engulfed in flames and smoke on Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded about 2 p.m. to the bus fire near American Drive and White Pine Drive. Heavy smoke and visible flames were coming from the bus when firefighters arrived, but fortunately, the 23 students aboard and the driver were able to escape without injury.

It took 11 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The bus sustained heavy damage.

Photo by Battalion Chief Jeremy Holder

The Durham County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.

Durham firefighters put out the last of the fire on the heavily damaged school bus. DFD Battalion Chief Jeremy Holder

Durham Public Schools was contacted and all students were accounted for, officials said.