'A Star is Born' to premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Phillip Knorr
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is gearing up for several premiere events since their grand opening in April.

Whether you are looking to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born," trying to find some family fun with spooky Halloween classics like Goosebumps or Beetlejuice, or even waiting for the cinema's first annual VHStival, the Alamo has something for everybody.

"It's really about the appreciation, the celebration, and the preservation of VHS culture," said Josh Schafter, VHS Culture Captain and Video Vortex Manager at the Alamo Drafthouse. Josh and the Alamo staff are excited to announce that they will have many special guests at this year's VHStival.

The two-day event takes place Oct. 20 and 21.

For more information about upcoming movies, events, and the VHStival, check out the Alamo's website or download their mobile app.

