LOUISBURG, NC (WTVD) --Just in time for Earth Day on April 22, there is a hands-on way of learning about life on the farm in North Carolina.
The 23rd Piedmont Farm Tour will be April 28-29. A total of 45 sustainable and scenic farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person, and Wake counties will open their doors for visitors and tours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The tour began in 1995 and is the oldest and largest of its kind in the nation, drawing up to 6000 farm visits. It is co-sponsored by Weaver Street Market and the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association (CFSA)
One of the farms on the tour is Alpaca Dreams, an alpaca and llama farm in Louisburg, Franklin County with a dozen alpacas and two llamas.
"We went to visit an alpaca farm and fell in love with them," explained farmer Sarah Conyer. "We had high-stress jobs and within five minutes of being with the animals, we just relaxed. They're just gentle and inquisitive."
The Conyers have lived on their farm for six years and create yarn and other items from the alpaca fiber. They also have a gift shop with local and imported items for sale.
This year's tour merges the Piedmont Farm Tour with the Eastern Triangle Farm Tour.
FARMS ON THE 2018 PIEDMONT FARM TOUR:
Alpaca Dreams - Alpaca yarn, socks, scarves, stuffed animals, and more
Biofarm - Teas, produce, herbs, soap products
Braeburn Farm - Grass-fed beef
Bull City Farm - Pasture-raised pork, cut flowers, eggs, grass-fed lamb
Carolina Farmhouse Dairy - Smoothies, yogurt, kefir, milk
Chapel Hill Creamery - Cow cheese, whey-fed pork
Chickadee Farms - Produce, strawberries, eggs
Copeland Spring Farms - Produce, vegetable seedlings
Dancing Pines Farm - Lettuce, spinach, arugula
Dawnbreaker Farms - Chicken, pork, lamb, turkey
Fickle Creek Farm - Pasture-raised meat, free-range eggs
Flat River Nursery and Farm - Greenhouse tomatoes, herbs, flowers
Four Leaf Farm - Vegetable and nursery plants
Funny Girl Farm - Produce, eggs, meats, cheeses
Granite Springs Farm - Produce, oyster mushrooms
Haw River Mushrooms - Mushrooms, home grow kits, plug spawn, tinctures
Hilltop Farms - Certified Organic produce
Hundred Acre Wood Farm & Sanctuary - Pasture-raised pork
In Good Heart Farm - Produce, herbs, starter plants, CSA shares
MamaSprings Farm - Produce, microgreens, cut flowers
Maple Spring Gardens - Vegetable and herb plants, produce, herbal teas and vinegars
Meadow Lane Farm - Pasture-raised meats, organic produce, strawberries
Millarckee Farm - Organic veggies
Minka Farm - AWA certified grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, duck & chicken eggs
Ninja Cow Farm - Grass-fed and finished beef, pastured pork, free-range chicken, and more
Nourishing Acres - Organic vegetables and plants, honey
Open Door Farm - Microgreens, eggs, flowers
Peaceful River Farm - Vegetables
Perry-winkle Farm - Pastured poultry products, veggies, cut flowers
PlowGirl Farm - Spring produce, shiitake mushroom logs, beer and cider samples
Raleigh City Farm - Diversified vegetables, hydroponic lettuces
Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Company - Grass-fed cow milks, cultured buttermilk, half and half
Red Hawk Farm - Salad greens
Redbud Certified Organic Vegetable Farm - Plant starts, lettuce, sweet potatoes
Reverence Farms & Cafe - Grass-fed beef, pastured organically-fed pork, eggs, chicken
Rocky Run Farm - Starter plants, veggies, eggs
Spring Forth Farm - Flower bunches and "make your own bouquet" flower bar
Stoney Mountain Farm - Lamb, sheep's wool, wool products
Student Organic farm at CCCC - Heritage hens, bees, high tunnels
Sunset Ridge Buffalo Farms - pasture-raised bison burger, steak, roast, jerky & snack sticks
Transplanting Traditions Community Farm - Specialty Asian vegetables, eggs
Turtle Mist Farm - Pastured-raised beef, pork, lamb
Well Fed Community Garden - Hydroponic lettuce, microgreens, herbal teas
Wild Scallions Farm - Bedding plants, produce, cut flowers
Woodcrest Farm - Pastured pork, grass-fed beef, produce, seedlings