FARMS ON THE 2018 PIEDMONT FARM TOUR:

Just in time for Earth Day on April 22, there is a hands-on way of learning about life on the farm in North Carolina.The 23rd Piedmont Farm Tour will be April 28-29. A total of 45 sustainable and scenic farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person, and Wake counties will open their doors for visitors and tours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.The tour began in 1995 and is the oldest and largest of its kind in the nation, drawing up to 6000 farm visits. It is co-sponsored by Weaver Street Market and the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association (CFSA)One of the farms on the tour is Alpaca Dreams , an alpaca and llama farm in Louisburg, Franklin County with a dozen alpacas and two llamas."We went to visit an alpaca farm and fell in love with them," explained farmer Sarah Conyer. "We had high-stress jobs and within five minutes of being with the animals, we just relaxed. They're just gentle and inquisitive."The Conyers have lived on their farm for six years and create yarn and other items from the alpaca fiber. They also have a gift shop with local and imported items for sale.This year's tour merges the Piedmont Farm Tour with the Eastern Triangle Farm Tour. Alpaca Dreams - Alpaca yarn, socks, scarves, stuffed animals, and moreBiofarm - Teas, produce, herbs, soap productsBraeburn Farm - Grass-fed beefBull City Farm - Pasture-raised pork, cut flowers, eggs, grass-fed lambCarolina Farmhouse Dairy - Smoothies, yogurt, kefir, milkChapel Hill Creamery - Cow cheese, whey-fed porkChickadee Farms - Produce, strawberries, eggsCopeland Spring Farms - Produce, vegetable seedlingsDancing Pines Farm - Lettuce, spinach, arugulaDawnbreaker Farms - Chicken, pork, lamb, turkeyFickle Creek Farm - Pasture-raised meat, free-range eggsFlat River Nursery and Farm - Greenhouse tomatoes, herbs, flowersFour Leaf Farm - Vegetable and nursery plantsFunny Girl Farm - Produce, eggs, meats, cheesesGranite Springs Farm - Produce, oyster mushroomsHaw River Mushrooms - Mushrooms, home grow kits, plug spawn, tincturesHilltop Farms - Certified Organic produceHundred Acre Wood Farm & Sanctuary - Pasture-raised porkIn Good Heart Farm - Produce, herbs, starter plants, CSA sharesMamaSprings Farm - Produce, microgreens, cut flowersMaple Spring Gardens - Vegetable and herb plants, produce, herbal teas and vinegarsMeadow Lane Farm - Pasture-raised meats, organic produce, strawberriesMillarckee Farm - Organic veggiesMinka Farm - AWA certified grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, duck & chicken eggsNinja Cow Farm - Grass-fed and finished beef, pastured pork, free-range chicken, and moreNourishing Acres - Organic vegetables and plants, honeyOpen Door Farm - Microgreens, eggs, flowersPeaceful River Farm - VegetablesPerry-winkle Farm - Pastured poultry products, veggies, cut flowersPlowGirl Farm - Spring produce, shiitake mushroom logs, beer and cider samplesRaleigh City Farm - Diversified vegetables, hydroponic lettucesRan-Lew Dairy Milk Company - Grass-fed cow milks, cultured buttermilk, half and halfRed Hawk Farm - Salad greensRedbud Certified Organic Vegetable Farm - Plant starts, lettuce, sweet potatoesReverence Farms & Cafe - Grass-fed beef, pastured organically-fed pork, eggs, chickenRocky Run Farm - Starter plants, veggies, eggsSpring Forth Farm - Flower bunches and "make your own bouquet" flower barStoney Mountain Farm - Lamb, sheep's wool, wool productsStudent Organic farm at CCCC - Heritage hens, bees, high tunnelsSunset Ridge Buffalo Farms - pasture-raised bison burger, steak, roast, jerky & snack sticksTransplanting Traditions Community Farm - Specialty Asian vegetables, eggsTurtle Mist Farm - Pastured-raised beef, pork, lambWell Fed Community Garden - Hydroponic lettuce, microgreens, herbal teasWild Scallions Farm - Bedding plants, produce, cut flowersWoodcrest Farm - Pastured pork, grass-fed beef, produce, seedlings