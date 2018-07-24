COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Best places to visit in the Triangle, Sandhills this summer

TreeRunner Adventure Park (WTVD)

Looking to explore the outdoors?

Here are some beautiful places to visit in the Triangle and Sandhills areas.

Cumberland County

Circle M Farms
Location: 216 Menscer Dr. Hope Mills, NC
Phone: (910) 423-3867
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Offers horse riding lessons. Call for lesson times
Horses available on site for trail riding

Zipquest
Location: 533 Carvers Fall Rd. Fayetteville, NC
Phone: (910) 488.8787
Prices vary
Zip through the trees of Fayetteville
The longest zip line on the course runs over 800 feet

Harnett County

Cape Fear River Adventures
Location: 100 South Main St. Lillington
Phone: (919) 495-5555
Activities available: Kayaks, canoes, rafting, tubing
Prices vary

Durham County

Duke Lemur Center
A site focused around the research of Lemurs and their conversation, enjoy seeing Lemurs and learning about the importance of the center
Tours by reservation only. Call (919) 401-7240
Open year-round from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Little River Lake
Available for Rent: Fishing, motor, rowboats
Pricees vary

Orange County
University Lake
Available for rent: Kayaks, canoes, flat-bottomed boats
Fees vary
Lake opens 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Cane Creek Reservoir
Available for rent: Kayaks, canoes, flat-bottomed boats
Fees vary
Lake opens 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Wake County
Bass Lake Park
Available for Rent: canoes, rowboats, Jon Boats
Price: $5-$10 per hour
Canoes only available after 5 p.m. weekdays starting mid-June through mid-August
Must be 16 or older to rent

Fred G. Bond Metro Park and Boathouse
Available for rent: pedal boats, sunfish sailboats, rowboats, kayaks, canoes
Price: $8-11
Rentals are available 7 days per week June-August; Saturday and Sunday April/May; Sept/October
Must be 18 to rent a boat

Go Ape Raleigh
Location: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Rd. Raleigh
Phone: (800) 971.8271
Prices vary
Soar the skies of Raleigh in a tree top adventure park

Lake Benson ParkAvailable for rent:jon boats, kayaks, canoes
Price: $4-$8 per hourfnew
Rentals are Friday- Sunday Mid-March- October. No service during July/ August)
Playgrounds, hiking, picnic areas, trails also available.
Lake Crabtree County Park
Available for rent: kayaks, peddle boats, paddle boards, rowboats, canoes.
Price varies with $20 deposit
Rentals are available Friday-Sunday
Must be 18 to rent a boat. Hiking and biking trails also available

Lake Johnson Park
Available for rent: Jon Boats, kayaks, paddleboards, rowboats, canoes, sunfish sailboats
Price:$4-$10 per hour
Rentals are available 7 days per week
Must be 16 to rent a boat.
Hiking and biking trails also available

Lake Wheeler Park
Available for rent: Jon Boats, rowboats, canoes, kayaks, pedal boats
Price varies with a $20 deposit (cash only)
Must be 16 to rent a boat
Water sport activities allowed (skiing, tubing), no swimming

TreeRunner Raleigh
Location: 12804 Norwood Rd. Raleigh
Phone: (919) 410.7347
Hours: Monday- Wednesday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (last ticket sold at 7); Thursday- Saturday 9 a.m.-11 p.m. (last ticket sold at 9); Sunday- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4)
Season pass options available.
Prices vary.
Hop through the treetops on a jungle gym in the sky on a nearly 2-acre plot of land. A junior course and advanced courses are available

Umstead State Park
Available for rent: canoes and rowboats
Price: $5 per hour. cash or check only
Must be 16 years old to rent
Rentals are available Saturday and Sunday May 5 - Sept. 30.
Hiking, runner, biking, and horseback riding also available
