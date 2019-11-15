abc11 together

Durham youth football team raising money to compete in the Pop Warner Superbowl

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Eagles pop warner team is preparing to play in the Orlando Super Bowl in early December.

The Eagles are trying to raise travel expenses of around $32,600 which includes room and board for each child as well as food.

But they can't do it alone, the athletes have been out in front of stores and businesses taking donations and are still unable to reach their goal.

The team consists primarily of 12 and 13-year-olds and the head coach says most of them have not made it out the state.

"It's important for some of these kids to have that opportunity because a lot of them have never been out of Durham, North Carolina," said head coach, Julian Lunsford. "It will be a great experience for them. It's something that they might not ever see again."

"It's very special because I mean most of us we don't really go out of Durham or even take trips like that," said Jarod Bryant. "For us to be going to Florida to play in the National Championship that's crazy for everybody on the team."

The football team is now turning to the community to make their dream come true, to help out the team visit the team's GoFundMe.
