Durham honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through the arts

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People gathered at the W.D. Hill recreation center in Durham to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Durham Parks and Recreation hosted the event allowing people to work on arts and crafts projects based on King's legacy and enjoy music and dancing."His overall inspiration was to provide service to the people... Civil rights was a big thing," said Corbin Coleman. "That's not something he had to do, that was something he did, and it helped everybody. I would say the big thing is service."The event also focused on physical and emotional wellness.King made his legendary "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.King's birthday is on Jan. 15.