Durham Rescue Mission needs 5,000 gifts to make Christmas special for kids

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission is asking for help in making children's holidays brighter.

Every Christmas, the mission helps approximately 7,000 children by providing toys, clothes and hope.

This year, they're short on donations. The mission estimates that with roughly two weeks until Christmas, they are short by 5,000 gifts, meaning thousands of Durham children could be left without much under the tree.

If you can help, the mission asks that you donate.
