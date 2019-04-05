Community & Events

Former officer's quick thinking helps save elderly Fayetteville woman's life

EMBED <>More Videos

Sharon Stevens rushed to the aid of a stricken elderly woman.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- An elderly woman is thanking a former police officer for saving her life.

Fayetteville Crime Prevention Specialist Sharon Stevens was giving a presentation about avoiding scams to an elder group Monday at the Senior Center on Blue Street when Lillian Chitty collapsed.

Chitty slumped in her chair just as the presentation got underway.

Stevens, a retired police officer, had just started her talk, and caught Chitty before her head hit the floor.

"I told her, if you can hear me, I need you to open your eyes," Stevens said.

Chitty went into cardiac arrest and her defibrillator shocked her three times.

Stephens told ABC 11 she instructed her partner to call 911.

Additionally, she told two people to man both exits to assist medics once they arrived.

Chitty credited Stevens' quick thinking and training for her survival.

"I'll always thank her for being there for me. And God, too," Chitty said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilleelderly womanherorescuefayetteville police departmentgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed driver in trooper-involved shooting ID'd as 20-year-old Clayton man
Church vans vandalized among wave of catalytic-converter thefts in Durham
Report: UNC's Hatchell made insensitive remarks, forced injured players to play
DROUGHT OVER: Canes beat Devils, clinch playoff spot
Woman attacked on popular Durham jogging trail
Pop-up CycleTrack coming to downtown Raleigh
DNA results show man is not child missing since 2011
Show More
Troubleshooter gets Fayetteville man his money promised after internet switch
NC Aquariums in the running for best in North America
Bug bombs don't work against roaches, NC State study says
Raleigh's Dreamville Fest sold out, no tickets remaining
Man charged in 16 burglaries at various Raleigh businesses
More TOP STORIES News