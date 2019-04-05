Former officer's quick thinking helps save elderly Fayetteville woman's life

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- An elderly woman is thanking a former police officer for saving her life.Fayetteville Crime Prevention Specialist Sharon Stevens was giving a presentation about avoiding scams to an elder group Monday at the Senior Center on Blue Street when Lillian Chitty collapsed.Chitty slumped in her chair just as the presentation got underway.Stevens, a retired police officer, had just started her talk, and caught Chitty before her head hit the floor."I told her, if you can hear me, I need you to open your eyes," Stevens said.Chitty went into cardiac arrest and her defibrillator shocked her three times.Stephens told ABC 11 she instructed her partner to call 911.Additionally, she told two people to man both exits to assist medics once they arrived.Chitty credited Stevens' quick thinking and training for her survival."I'll always thank her for being there for me. And God, too," Chitty said.