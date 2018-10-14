COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Google Fiber, partners unveil augmented reality mural in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Google Fiber and the Raleigh Murals Project unveiled one of the world's first public augmented reality (AR) murals in downtown Raleigh on Sunday.

In a nutshell, augmented reality positions something virtual atop of the real world. In downtown Raleigh, people will be able to use a smart phone camera to view the new mural in a brand new way.

AR murals are lively and they allow the artist to create an interactive and moving piece of art that anyone with a smartphone can view.

Hometown artist Taylor White developed the piece in downtown Raleigh, working with Triangle dancers associated with Raleigh's Living Arts Collective. The mural will occupy a large swath on the north-facing wall of Alfred Williams & Co., 410 S. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601.

Over the past year, Google Fiber has collaborated with artists and local arts organizations in its markets across the country to celebrate local culture and values through the creation of public murals for the entire community to enjoy.

This fall, Google Fiber is launching several murals in the Triangle - the AR mural in Raleigh, one coming soon in Durham and one in Cary, which Triangle artist David Eichenberger will create on the parking lot side of the popular Cary Theater.
