Job fair to be held Monday in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Dust off that resume! Dozens of companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at a job fair in Raleigh on Monday.
Coast-co-Coast Career Fairs is sponsoring the event at the downtown Raleigh Holiday Inn, 320 Hillsborough St.
The free job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all experience levels and veterans.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
If you're interested in attending, you're encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume and to dress professionally.