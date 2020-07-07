Raleigh City Council agrees unanimously that large events should not happen prior to significant drop in COVID-19 cases

Raleigh City Council and Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin listened to City Manager Ruffin Hall and Derrick Remer of the city's Emergency Management office as they presented recommendations for special events in the city.
LATEST: Coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina
The recommendations included canceling all city-sponsored events through Oct. 31. That includes festivals, road races and parades.
After Oct. 31, special events will only be allowed if COVID-19 cases have started to decline and statewide restrictions on mass gatherings have eased.
Raleigh City Council did not vote on this information or finalize it in any way, but none of the city leaders disputed the information.
"We're going to go ahead and proceed, so I guess this would be -- without objection, we will simply move forward with that particular plan," Hall said.
Some highlights from the presentation are listed below:
Summer/Fall Events Canceled or Meeting Virtually
- Destination SunFest
- Dreamville Festival
- Packapalooza
- IBMA Bluegrass Live!
- African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh & Wake County
- Festa Italiana
- Hopscotch Music Festival
Any decision to allow events must be made in light of supporting three (3) goals
- Doing everything Raleigh can to stop spread of Covid-19
- Continue to provide great service to community
- Going to achieve first two goals by working as a team and treating each other as good neighbors
ALL FESTIVALS, ROAD RACES, AND PARADES CANCELED THROUGH OCTOBER 31
- Does NOT include Parks & Rec, Cultural Resources programs
- Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts complex productions Events with 25 attendees or less will be considered for permitting (ex: Block party)
- A DECISION ON EVENTS BEYOND OCT 31 WILL BE MADE BY SEPT 1
Some events affected by cancelation
- Brewgaloo
- Falling for Local at Dorothea Dix Park
- Race 13.1 Raleigh Fall
- Artsplosure
- Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope
- Raleigh Tamale Festival
- Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo
- Cuegrass
- Oktoberfest 4 Miler
- Triangle Run/Walk for Autism
When/How to reintroduce special events
- Prioritizing safety and health of event organizers, volunteers, staff, and general public
- Implement local/regional/national safety protocols, measures, and best practices
- Use information and feedback from Community Engagement Meetings to inform new protocol
- Event organizer responsible for implementing Special Events Safety Guidelines
What will be REQUIRED at special events
- Face coverings
- PPE's (disposable gloves, face shields, goggles, and protective masks as needed)
- Hand washing and sanitizing stations
- Wellness screenings
- Social distancing