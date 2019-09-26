RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Sunday, September 29, the 13th Annual Raleigh LUNGe Forward 5K race will start 2:00pm from Midtown Park in North Hills.
The event is not only a race, but a celebration of those who have survived lung cancer and a remembrance for those who lost their battle.
The day also provides hope for new treatments and a cure, with the money raised going to the Lung Initiative of North Carolina, an organization supporting lung cancer research and education.
Online registration ends at 5pm on Thursday, September 26 at 5:00pm
If you would still like to register in person may do so at the following:
Friday, September 27 (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Omega Sports at North Hills in Raleigh
4120 Main at North Hills St. #145
Raleigh, NC
Saturday, September 28 (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Omega Sports at Crossroads in Cary
314 Crossroads Blvd.
Cary, NC
Sunday, September 29 (Noon - 2:00 p.m.)
Midtown Park at North Hills
Raleigh, NC
Online donations can continue to be made through the weekend at Raleigh.LUNGeForward.org.
LUNGe Forward 5K Raising Money for Lung Cancer Research
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News