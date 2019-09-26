abc11 together

LUNGe Forward 5K Raising Money for Lung Cancer Research

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Sunday, September 29, the 13th Annual Raleigh LUNGe Forward 5K race will start 2:00pm from Midtown Park in North Hills.

The event is not only a race, but a celebration of those who have survived lung cancer and a remembrance for those who lost their battle.

The day also provides hope for new treatments and a cure, with the money raised going to the Lung Initiative of North Carolina, an organization supporting lung cancer research and education.

Online registration ends at 5pm on Thursday, September 26 at 5:00pm

If you would still like to register in person may do so at the following:

Friday, September 27 (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Omega Sports at North Hills in Raleigh

4120 Main at North Hills St. #145
Raleigh, NC

Saturday, September 28 (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Omega Sports at Crossroads in Cary
314 Crossroads Blvd.

Cary, NC

Sunday, September 29 (Noon - 2:00 p.m.)
Midtown Park at North Hills
Raleigh, NC

Online donations can continue to be made through the weekend at Raleigh.LUNGeForward.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 togetherlung cancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
International Folk Festival
Terminally ill Durham boy's dream tree house becomes reality
Grant helps Meals on Wheels deliver fresh produce to seniors in need
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5K Run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
Former Blue Cross CEO: I was 'tried and convicted in the media'
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Show More
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Wake Co. mom under investigation after video shows baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
More TOP STORIES News