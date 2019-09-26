LUNGe Forward 5K Raising Money for Lung Cancer Research

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Sunday, September 29, the 13th Annual Raleigh LUNGe Forward 5K race will start 2:00pm from Midtown Park in North Hills.The event is not only a race, but a celebration of those who have survived lung cancer and a remembrance for those who lost their battle.The day also provides hope for new treatments and a cure, with the money raised going to thean organization supporting lung cancer research and education.Online registration ends at 5pm on Thursday, September 26 at 5:00pmIf you would still like to register in person may do so at the following:Friday, September 27 (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)Omega Sports at North Hills in Raleigh4120 Main at North Hills St. #145Raleigh, NCSaturday, September 28 (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)Omega Sports at Crossroads in Cary314 Crossroads Blvd.Cary, NCSunday, September 29 (Noon - 2:00 p.m.)Midtown Park at North HillsRaleigh, NCOnline donations can continue to be made through the weekend at