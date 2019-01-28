RALEIGH (WTVD) --North Carolina State University played host to middle school students from across the state Saturday for the Future City Competition.
The competition prides itself as a showcase for middle schoolers to "imagine, research, design, and build cities of the future."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
In total, there were 30 teams of students from all across North Carolina working on the theme "Powering Our Future."
This year, students were tasked with creating large, tabletop models that are built for under $100. They then must present their models in front of a panel of judges and prove why their cities deserve top honors.
Wake County's Carroll Magnet Middle School won Best Land Surveying Practices and Best Use of Energy Awards.
Students from Lumberton Junior High School placed fourth in the competition.
Taking home the title was Hanes Magnet School from Winston-Salem.
Their top spot earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the Future City Competition national finals in Washington, D.C. in February.