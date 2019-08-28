NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup

Below is a list of the acts that will perform at Dorton Arena this year:
- Thursday, Oct. 17 - Natural Wonder, a Steve Wonder tribute
- Friday, Oct. 18 - The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard
- Monday, Oct. 21 - Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Charlie Daniels Band
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Pure Prairie League, featuring Craig Fuller
- Thursday, Oct. 24 - American Aquarium
The Folk Festival will perform Oct. 19 - Oct. 27
Doors open at 7 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
