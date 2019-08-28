Community & Events

NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair released its 2019 concert series lineup Wednesday afternoon.

Below is a list of the acts that will perform at Dorton Arena this year:

  • Thursday, Oct. 17 - Natural Wonder, a Steve Wonder tribute


  • Friday, Oct. 18 - The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard


  • Monday, Oct. 21 - Branford Marsalis Quartet


  • Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Charlie Daniels Band


  • Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Pure Prairie League, featuring Craig Fuller


  • Thursday, Oct. 24 - American Aquarium


The Folk Festival will perform Oct. 19 - Oct. 27

Doors open at 7 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.
