NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup

Thursday, Oct. 17 - Natural Wonder, a Steve Wonder tribute





Friday, Oct. 18 - The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard





Monday, Oct. 21 - Branford Marsalis Quartet





Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Charlie Daniels Band





Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Pure Prairie League, featuring Craig Fuller





Thursday, Oct. 24 - American Aquarium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair released its 2019 concert series lineup Wednesday afternoon.The Folk Festival will perform Oct. 19 - Oct. 27Doors open at 7 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more details.