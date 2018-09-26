New attractions are coming to the NC State Fair

There are new reasons to be excited about attending the North Carolina State Fair -- news shows and deals!The Dizzy Pass, which is only available online in advance, includes admission for $31 and an unlimited ride wristband.For wine and beer fans, there's the "Kegs and Corks" package.It lets you sample your choice of two craft beer and wine samples.When it comes to entertainment, there's a dog stunt show, and you can even see a man wrestle an alligator with his bare hands!The North Carolina State Fair starts Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 21.