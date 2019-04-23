abc11 together

Orange County Community Dinner

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Chapel Hill (WTVD) -- The 22nd annual Orange County Community Dinner is back this year with a new name in honor of one of its co-founders Mama Dip. Mildred Council passed away last year but her legacy lives on. Her restaurant will still provide some of the food for the event. The dinner is a celebration of the community. Tickets are still available. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsorange countyabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
The Bridge Gala
The Musical Anastasia
CIS Chatham County
Free events in Fayetteville for children with Down syndrome
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man arrested for attempted rape of woman delivering Amazon packages
Remains of 1919 shipwreck uncovered on Surf City coast
Litter of 6 red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science
Lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Raleigh apartment complex sustains damage from fire
March for Math calls on Wake County to change how math is taught
Show More
Rip current blamed for tragedy involving Wake Forest High seniors
Jussie Smollett Update: Osundairo brothers file federal lawsuit against actor's attorneys
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
RECALL: Wooden toy vehicles from Target are choking hazard
Video shows stranger following girl as she walks in her neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News