Orange County Community Dinner
Chapel Hill (WTVD) -- The 22nd annual Orange County Community Dinner is back this year with a new name in honor of one of its co-founders Mama Dip. Mildred Council passed away last year but her legacy lives on. Her restaurant will still provide some of the food for the event. The dinner is a celebration of the community. Tickets are still available. More information here.
