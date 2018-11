Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED >More News Videos Country music band Parmalee on Friday released a Hurricane Florence relief song.

Country band Parmalee is set to perform at the ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh!The band recently released 'Down Town' - a new Hurricane Florence relief song inspired by the storm devastation in North Carolina and South Carolina.Proceeds from the recording will be donated to Hurricane Florence victims.