RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Parmalee to perform at ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Country band Parmalee is set to perform at the ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh!

The band recently released 'Down Town' - a new Hurricane Florence relief song inspired by the storm devastation in North Carolina and South Carolina.
RELATED: Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
RELATED: ABC's Byron Pitts returns to Raleigh as Christmas parade special guest

Proceeds from the recording will be donated to Hurricane Florence victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Country music band Parmalee on Friday released a Hurricane Florence relief song.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Parademusichurricane florenceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Download the map for the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
Shop local spotlight: Voda
ABC's Byron Pitts returns to Raleigh as Christmas parade special guest
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Download the map for the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Shop local spotlight: Voda
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside Lumberton home
Cary man charged after making disparaging comments at Messianic house of worship
Lockdown lifted at Wakefield schools
Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour
'Don't spank you kids,' American Academy of Pediatrics advises
NC counties under risk of damaging winds, tornado on Tuesday
Boil advisory in Carrboro and Chapel Hill, UNC cancels classes
Wake Co. parents protest school district reassignment plan
Show More
Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Taco Bell
Watch: Dog battles venomous snake to protect family
NC boy finds pin inside mini Snickers after trick-or-treating
Man shot inside Raleigh home
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
More News