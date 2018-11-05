Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Country band Parmalee is set to perform at the ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh!
The band recently released 'Down Town' - a new Hurricane Florence relief song inspired by the storm devastation in North Carolina and South Carolina.
RELATED: Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
RELATED: ABC's Byron Pitts returns to Raleigh as Christmas parade special guest
Proceeds from the recording will be donated to Hurricane Florence victims.