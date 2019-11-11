2 Cook Out employees fired after cashier refused to serve Roxboro police officer

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local fast food restaurant is facing some backlash after an employee allegedly refused to serve a law enforcement officer.A cashier at a Roxboro 'Cook Out' - is now accused of refusing to serve men and women in uniform.Town officials tell Eyewitness News that the cashier is now off the job."We're saddened that an employee denied service to a police officer. We promote unity," Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said. "Unfortunately, it's all because of a small action that could have been avoided."Chief David Hess says last week his colleague Kenneth Horton, an army vet and veteran police officer, visited a Cook Out restaurant on Madison Boulevard. But was denied service from one particular cashier.The word spread all over town and on social media about Sgt. Horton's encounter.Hess says the news got back to Cook Out higher-ups who then fired the cashier. ABC11 also learned the manager on duty was let go."We did not contact corporate directly asking them to fire this employee," Chief Hess stated. "Cook Out took it upon themselves to take action."The manager on duty during the incident doesn't want to be identified but tells ABC11, she was in the back of the restaurant when the cashier asked another worker to take the officer's order."I just wish they would have asked me to come up front to take their order," the manager said.ABC11 asked the manager what was the policy surrounding cashiers refusing to take a customer's order."If a cashier doesn't feel comfortable taking someone's order, it's not wrong for them to have someone else do it or contact the manager."But the following day, the manager says she was fired by the district manager."He told me that I should have went outside and got the officer's attention and offer to take his order."But the manager says she would not have felt safe going outside to take the police officer's order-- not knowing the circumstances.The manager says she's a mother of four and worked at Cook Out for 10 years."I'm mad. I'm pissed. I was hurt. I just gotta find something else. I got bills, kids and Christmas is coming up."ABC11 attempted to reach out to the district manager and the headquarters for context on the policy, but so far no response.